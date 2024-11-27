DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.65-13.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.6-4.2% yr/yr to ~$13.45-13.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.28 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.650-13.950 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $212.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $239.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.