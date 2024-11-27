Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Holdings Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652,649 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24,946.2% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,475,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,537 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,800 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8,838.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after buying an additional 1,199,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,538,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 978,593 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DFAE stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

