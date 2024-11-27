Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Purchased by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,179 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 5.3% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $22,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 659,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 123,360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 251,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 46,073 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

