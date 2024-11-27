Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.19 and last traded at $71.05, with a volume of 12488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.99.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc now owns 112,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 59,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

