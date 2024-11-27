Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.91 and last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

