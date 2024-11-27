Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.71, but opened at $47.38. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 1,957,500 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $14,384,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after buying an additional 37,729 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $1,673,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $1,236,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

