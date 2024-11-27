Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.42. 21,630,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 41,144,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0803 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,145,000.

