Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.42. 21,630,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 41,144,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0803 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
