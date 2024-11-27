DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $178.99 and last traded at $178.99, with a volume of 4250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.24.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of -397.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.52.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 19,898 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $3,382,262.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 943,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,324,456.08. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 5,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $970,906.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,921,802.88. The trade was a 4.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,262 shares of company stock valued at $85,515,902. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in DoorDash by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,616,000 after purchasing an additional 272,659 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,766,000 after purchasing an additional 700,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,652,000 after purchasing an additional 267,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in DoorDash by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,466,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,716,000 after purchasing an additional 252,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

