Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 51616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 47.87%. Dorian LPG’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 57.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

