DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Shares Sold by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC decreased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the period. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF were worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $280,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,437,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after acquiring an additional 229,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DBND stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.