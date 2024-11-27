DRW Securities LLC Buys New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in 3M by 45.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 149,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Melius raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

MMM opened at $132.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.75. 3M has a 52-week low of $75.40 and a 52-week high of $141.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

