DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 5,460 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $543,091.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,358.75. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 14,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $778,576.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,782.17. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,558 shares of company stock worth $4,272,768 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $86.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

