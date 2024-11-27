DRW Securities LLC Has $628,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

ITA stock opened at $154.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.32. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.