DRW Securities LLC Invests $319,000 in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,025.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,008,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,429,000 after buying an additional 4,563,810 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,668,000 after acquiring an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 168,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 281.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 118,179 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.