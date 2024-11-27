DRW Securities LLC Makes New $512,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 632 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $751.67.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $873.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $821.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $733.58. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $454.71 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

