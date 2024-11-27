DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.13 and a fifty-two week high of $126.21.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.