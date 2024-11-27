Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

DPG opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $12.37.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

