DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

