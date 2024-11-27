Dyadic International Secures Grant from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

On November 16, 2024, Dyadic International, Inc. announced the execution of a significant agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company has received a grant totaling $3,092,136.00 from the Gates Foundation. This grant is specifically designated to fund the cell line development of monoclonal antibodies geared towards combating respiratory syncytial virus and malaria. Dyadic International plans to leverage its proprietary C1 protein production platform to create accessible treatment solutions for underserved populations globally.

Following this development, Dyadic International, Inc. released a press statement on November 21, 2024, detailing the specifics of the Gates Foundation Grant. The company furnished the press release as Exhibit 99.1 in its Current Report on Form 8-K. The press release outlines the objectives and implications of the grant, with the exception of the third paragraph.

In accordance with the disclosure requirements, Dyadic International, Inc. provided the relevant financial statements and exhibits concerning this transaction. The company filed Exhibit 10.1, the Grant Agreement between Dyadic International and the Gates Foundation dated November 16, 2024, and Exhibit 99.1, the Dyadic International Press Release dated November 21, 2024. Additionally, Exhibit 104, the Cover Page Interactive Data File, was included in the submission.

Portions of the grant agreement exhibit have been redacted pursuant to Item 601(b)(10)(iv) of Regulation S-K. Dyadic International, Inc. confirmed the authenticity of the report with the undersigned Mark A. Emalfarb, Chief Executive Officer, signing off on behalf of the company on November 26, 2024.

