Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after buying an additional 358,930 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in NMI by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 83,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 108.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NMI by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMIH opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NMIH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

