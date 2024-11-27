Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 100.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 523.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

