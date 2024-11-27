Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,560 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.10% of MRC Global worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,179,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,391,000 after purchasing an additional 175,865 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,770,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,629,000 after acquiring an additional 97,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,288,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after buying an additional 204,600 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.97.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MRC Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

