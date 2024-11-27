Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 66,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 1,910.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 285,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 65,152 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at $462,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 215.02, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.76. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,127.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,763.50. This represents a 35.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.07.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

