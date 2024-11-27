Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 103,432 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 264.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.29% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 72.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 92.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 167.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.59%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

