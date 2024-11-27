Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Koppers were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Koppers by 170.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Koppers by 83.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Koppers during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

In other news, Director Stephen R. Tritch sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $131,003.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,087.96. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,749.50. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,533 shares of company stock valued at $544,164 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Singular Research upgraded Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Koppers Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Koppers had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $554.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Koppers’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

