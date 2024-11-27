Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 769 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 495,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 154,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 872,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 37,927 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 168.2% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 62,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 466,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 99,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 750,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,642.07. This trade represents a 1.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,638,813 shares in the company, valued at $52,169,333.01. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,037 shares of company stock worth $1,911,802. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:LBRT opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

