eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,894 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 178,000 shares during the period. eBay comprises approximately 2.3% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of eBay worth $16,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after buying an additional 3,880,649 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $492,657,000 after acquiring an additional 189,505 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $404,879,000 after purchasing an additional 838,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in eBay by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $361,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in eBay by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $67.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Evercore ISI upped their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on eBay

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This represents a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $336,993.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,833,196.22. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,417 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.