Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CTO Shay Banon Sells 150,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $16,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,604,978 shares in the company, valued at $288,944,159.76. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 9th, Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of Elastic stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.39%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Elastic from $92.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 612.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 76.9% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $2,317,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.