Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Shares Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) shot up 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Enablence Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$27.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.85 million during the quarter.

About Enablence Technologies

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.

