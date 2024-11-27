Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s share price was down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 415,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,534,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 61.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Further Reading

