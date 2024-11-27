Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 26th (AI, BIDU, CMCSA, DSX, ENR, KEP, LPL, NCMI, RCL, RUS)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, November 26th:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$45.00.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

