Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi Sells 52,034 Shares

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $5,547,344.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,603.68. This represents a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EEFT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.54. The company had a trading volume of 58,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.58. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.26 and a 1 year high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.13.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

