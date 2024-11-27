Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.46.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $808,783,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 730.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,585 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,389,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 974,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,273,000 after purchasing an additional 651,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 749,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,019,000 after purchasing an additional 612,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.96. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

