Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.65. Evolv Technologies shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 39,967 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Evolv Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVLV

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

The stock has a market cap of $592.39 million, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,193,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,013,000 after buying an additional 407,396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 47.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 145,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 737,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.