Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,828,514.55. The trade was a 3.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 107.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 537.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

