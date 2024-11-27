Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.60 and last traded at C$10.60, with a volume of 15813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$879.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

