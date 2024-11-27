Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 344.67 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 312.50 ($3.93), with a volume of 338899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310.50 ($3.90).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31,200.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 312.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 313.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $3.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio is -100,000.00%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

