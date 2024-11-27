Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.94 and last traded at $51.87, with a volume of 9856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 83,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 767.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 106,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 90,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

