Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.37 and last traded at $73.37, with a volume of 5186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.12.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $17,355,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 39,786.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 153,972 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 631.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,706 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 266.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 71,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 294,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 45,703 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

