First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.25% of First American Financial worth $17,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 132.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 340.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 242.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

