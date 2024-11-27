First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned about 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,184,000 after purchasing an additional 63,103 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 367.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 998,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 784,873 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 650,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 362,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 16.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 53,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 157.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 330,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 202,102 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of PMAY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $589.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

