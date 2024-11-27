First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $1.70 Million Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,415,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 166,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $59.71. 18,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,679. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.67.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

