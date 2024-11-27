First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Target were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Target by 156.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.73. 1,115,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.05. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Target’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa America downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

