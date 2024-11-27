First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April accounts for approximately 0.6% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned 1.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAPR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 26.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 304,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 63,017 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 203,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 63.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BAPR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,270 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $259.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

