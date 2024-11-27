First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 2,126 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA owned about 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFEB. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BFEB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.91. 8,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $242.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

