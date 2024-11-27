First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Director Keith Neumeyer Purchases 250,000 Shares

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00.

Shares of FF stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,372. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$137.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.99. First Mining Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Mining Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

First Mining Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario; Duparquet Gold Project, located on the destor-porcupine fault zone in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada; and the Cameron Gold Project located approximately 80 km southeast of Kenora in northwestern Ontario.

