First National Financial (TSE:FN) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$44.95 and last traded at C$44.79, with a volume of 5575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FN shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.67.

Get First National Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FN

First National Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 10.11.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 16,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.24 per share, with a total value of C$650,010.60. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 147,553 shares of company stock worth $6,146,094. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First National Financial

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.