First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Down 99.5% in November

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the October 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FPXI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.81. 8,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,173. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $40.63 and a 52-week high of $50.27. The company has a market cap of $141.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81.

First Trust International IPO ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust International IPO ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

