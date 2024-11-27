First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 105,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FTXO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 29,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $35.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

