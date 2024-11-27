First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the October 31st total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.98. The stock had a trading volume of 309,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,888. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 54.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 227,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 229,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

